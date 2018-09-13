Mustangs show might against Delta

GMS Football — With 2:48 left in the game, Delta had the ball on the Gunnison Middle School (GMS) eighth-grade football team’s 48-yard line. After a 20-yard scramble by the Panthers quarterback, it looked like the visiting team was poised to tie the game.

Yet, an incomplete pass and a seven-yard loss led to third and long. The Panthers quarterback dropped back to pass and threw the ball down the field — to what he thought was an open defender. However, Spike Riser intercepted ball, sealing the Mustangs’ 14-6 victory.

