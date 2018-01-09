Mountain lion attacks family dog

Multiple mountain lion sightings have been reported northeast of Gunnison in recent days, and a group of cats reportedly attacked a family dog late Monday in the vicinity of County Road 48, or Mystery Lane.

Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office reported that following the attack on the pet — a black lab puppy which later succumbed to its injuries — deputies managed to scare the female lion and her offspring to the end of Sage Road. The animals were last seen moving east toward Bureau of Land Management property.

“While the immediate threat appears to be over, there is a strong possibility the lions will return now that they have located a food source,” the Sheriff’s Office indicated in a statement. “The Sheriff's Office advises residents to be alert and to keep a close eye on your kids and animals.

J Wenum, Gunnison area manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), said other mountain lion sightings have been reported in the area in recent days — including near Cranor Hill Ski Area and in a subdivision south of there.

“The big message would be that cat is still out there somewhere,” Wenum said of the attack of the pet Monday.

Wenum encouraged residents of the area to take precautionary actions. For more information about living around mountain lions, visit http://cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/LivingwithWildlifeLion1.aspx.

To report additional sightings, the Gunnison CPW office can be contacted at 970.641.7060. For more on recent sightings, see Thursday's edition of the Times.