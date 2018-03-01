Mother, sister of man reported missing arrested for murder

Both the mother and sister of a man whose remains were found last year at a ranch east of Gunnison have now been arrested in connection with his death.

Gunnison County Undersheriff Mark Mykol reported Friday afternoon that Deborah Rudibaugh, 68, was arrested in Mesa County, accused of first-degree murder and four other crimes, stemming from the death of her son, Jake Millison. Rudibaugh was arrested by Colorado State Patrol on a no-bond warrant Friday about about 10 a.m. while attending an out-of-town appointment, Mykol said.

She was transferred to Gunnison County jail on the charges of first-degree murder after deliberation, a Class 1 felony; abuse of a corpse, a Class 2 misdemeanor; concealing death, a Class 1 misdemeanor; false reporting, a Class 3 misdemeanor; and tampering with a deceased human body, a Class 3 felony.

The day prior, the Sheriff’s Office reported that Millison's sister, Stephanie Jackson, 33, also was arrested for the alleged murder of her brother.

Millison, then 29, was reported missing in 2015 after friends and family were unable to locate him. Remains believed to belong to Millison were found last July on ranch property near Parlin while authorities were executing a search warrant stemming from a tip they had received. Several weeks later those remains were positively identified as those of Millison.

According to a Sheriff’s Office statement, at approximately 2:45 p.m. Wednesday a task force comprised of Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Colorado State Patrol, Gunnison EMS, Gunnison Police and sheriff’s deputies served a warrant for Jackson's arrest. Undersheriff Mykol said Jackson was arrested along County Road 76 near her home on the ranch owned by her mother where Millison’s remains were discovered.

Jackson is accused of one count of murder in the first degree, a Class 1 felony; two counts of tampering with a deceased human body, Class 3 felonies; seven counts of accessory to murder in the first degree, Class 4 felonies; three counts of tampering with a witness or victim, Class 4 felonies; two counts of tampering with physical evidence, Class 6 felonies; concealing a death, a Class 1 misdemeanor; and abuse of a corpse, a Class 2 misdemeanor. Bond for the criminal charges is set at $500,000.

Mykol indicated that Sheriff’s officers are still investigating the case.

“Right now, the critical and most important thing to us is not to compromise this case and make sure our victim is treated with dignity and respect,” he said. “We just want to do everything right.”

Look to Thursday’s Times for more on this story.

