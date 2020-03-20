More positive cases reported in Gunnison County

Gunnison County health officials report 18 positive cases of COVID-19 and 50 pending cases as of Friday, March 20. Additionally, they are preparing for a surge of patients and how to best handle them.

Gunnison County Emergency Management is asking the community to not go to the Gunnison Valley Hospital (GVH) unannounced. If people have an emegency they should call 9-1-1.

Today's numbers following a report yesterday that two people have been hospitalized in GVH with respiratory illness and two people have been transferred out of Gunnison County. Emergency Operations is setting up a system where patients who may be evaluated here in Gunnison County likely will be transferred for treatment as the expected surge occurs. Gunnison County Sustainable Operations Director John Cattles also has been tasked with setting up an alternative medical facility.

Yesterday, Gunnison County Commissioners set a weekly meeting to discuss COVID-19 response. They will meet at 4 p.m. Thursdays and the public can view that meeting through the video conferencing software "Zoom."