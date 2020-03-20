A message regarding physical newspapers

In light of the recent concerns surrounding COVID-19 and the lingering of the virus on certain materials, we want to reassure you about the newspaper.

The World Health Organization has stated receiving packages is safe, even from areas where coronavirus has been reported. The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low, as is the risk of catching the virus from a package. This also goes for newspapers.

Our newspapers are printed in Salida and any out-of-Gunnison County subscriber will have their paper mailed directly from Salida’s Post Office. In-Gunnison County subscribers have their paper mailed via the Gunnison Post Office. Readers picking up papers in the Valley can be assured that one delivery driver handles bundles of papers to be distributed to newspaper boxes or racks.

As an e-edition subscriber, visit gunnisontimes.com, click the “Subscribe/View” tab, then click the newspaper image, then click “Subscriber Log in” and log in with your username and the password associated with your account.

We’re publishing all breaking COVID-19 news in full to our website to ensure you stay informed in a timely matter.

If you have questions about your subscription, email subscribe@gunnisontimes.com or call 970.641.1414.

Thank you to this community for all your support and for letting us know we’re providing you with the information you need. We will continue to report what’s happening in relation to the evolving pandemic as well as what else is going on in the Gunnison Valley.

We’re all in this together.

The Gunnison Country Times