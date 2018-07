A prayer mass for Mercedes Chavez Martinez, who passed away on March 27, will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 20 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Gunnison, Colo., with interment immediately thereafter at the Gunnison City Cemetery. The family requests that persons wishing to make a remembrance of Emilio and Mercedes Martinez send them to the Outreach Program of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 303 N. Wisconsin, Gunnison, Colo.