Marmolejo reaching his stride

Improvement takes time.

Gabi Marmolejo, a student at Gunnison High School (GHS) and member of the Cowboys baseball team, can relate to that statement. He has not always been good at baseball.

“There was a slump when I was 11 or 12, where I couldn’t hit or field the ball,” he said.

While that might have discouraged some children at that age, Marmolejo actually was driven by his failure and continued to practice on his form.

