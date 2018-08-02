Marian Louise Hicks was born on July 1, 1926 to Franklin Gustavis Clark and Juanita Marian Platz Clark. She was the oldest of fi ve sisters. Marian grew up in the upper Tomichi Creek area with lifelong friend, George Means. Oh my – the stories we have heard of those two during their adolescent years! Marian married William Arthur Hicks on June 16, 1946. They had two daughters, Velda Louise and Elna Kay. Marian and Will began their life together on Quartz Creek, then later moved to Gunnison. They enjoyed camping, jeeping and fishing. They made several trips to Kansas and Arkansas to spend time with their grandchildren. Will passed away in 1993 after 47 years of marriage. After a couple of years alone, a close friend, Wes Bailey and Marian began their life together. They spent many hours volunteering at the Pioneer Museum and Young at Heart. They also loved to travel. Wes passed away October 15, 2014. Marian continued to volunteer. She never gave up living and continued to enjoy life. During her professional career, Marian worked for the City of Gunnison, and after 29 years she retired as the Finance Director in 1989. During this time she received several awards and accommodations, one being nominated as Business Woman of the Year for the State of Colorado. Marian was known for her size 4-and-a-half spiked high heels that she wore every day. She had a different pair for each outfit. She served on many boards and commissions. She was a member of the Jolly Bunch Club, Pine Home Club, Pioneer Society and Young at Heart. She enjoyed the Thursday pizza and beer crew and the Saturday morning McDonald’s gang. Marian loved to go jeeping and was a member of jeep clubs. She also took her own jeep rides with family and friends. Marian was preceded in death by her husband Will, companion Wes, her parents, grandsons Patrick Dale Query and Bryan Clark Query, and sisters Vivian Flick and Frankie June Cunningham. She is survived by daughters Velda Louise Linscheid and husband Phil of McPherson, Kan., and Elna Kay Query and husband Dale of Flippin, Ark. Her grandchildren are Mike, Angela and Steven Linscheid, and Desma Hurley and husband Jason. She has four great-grandchildren, Lexi and Lyric Linscheid, and Patrick Bryan and Rayna Hurley. Also surviving are sisters Della Wahl of Parker and Juanita Ann Watson of Riverton, Wyo., along with many nieces and nephews. Marian leaves behind a host of friends and neighbors. The Hospice ladies are wonderful and caring. They became part of our family. The Kruger and McDermott families circled Marian with love and friendship. She spoke lovingly of the three little girls and one little boy. Marian had an angel appear when Dale’s sister, Betty Jean Van Order, drove from Boise, Idaho to help care for her. Her love and devotion to Marian was unmatched. Marian was a petite lady in stature, but she had a huge, loving heart and lived a wonderful full life. She quietly passed away at home on July 24, 2018.