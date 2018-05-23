Many hands make light work for Growler

Brandon Warr

Mountain bike racing returns to Hartman Rocks Recreation Area this coming weekend for the 2018 Original Growler — an annual event that couldn’t take place without the help of volunteers.

“Volunteers are huge,” said race organizer and Gunnison Trails Executive Director Tim Kugler. “We will have a total of 100-120 volunteers for the weekend, along with the staff I have.”

The 32-mile Half Growler is scheduled for this coming Saturday with a 9 a.m. start, while the two-lap, 64-mile Full Growler and an untimed Half Growler are scheduled to start on Sunday at 7 a.m.

Registration for the Original Growler opens up in December — and from the that time on, Gunnison Trails is working everyday to prepare for the event.

At the base area of Hartman’s, there is medical personnel, thanks to the help of Griggs Orthopedics. Western Mountain Search and Rescue also is involved, serving as the point team at the base area, prepared to go out on course if needed.

“We have 12 checkpoints out on the course which are staffed by volunteers,” said Kugler. “Four of the 12 being aid stations, with easy-ups, table and chairs and food.”

Those are stocked on both Saturday and Sunday.

In order to manage 350 bikers competing each day, timers are hired from CJ Timing Services to help smooth the process.

“Timing is one of those things you think would be really easy to do,” said Kugler. “But it's actually quite complicated as you have to make sure the person who registers has the correct number plate and is registered in the system.”

When bikers finish, a magnetic strip on their race card that gets all the information, so if a name is incorrect, the whole timing system gets thrown off.

Marking and maintaining the course also is of utmost importance. It takes Kugler and a few other volunteers four days to mark the course.

Gunnison Trails tries to get that done a week early so participants who may not have participated last year will be able to ride the course.

When Hartman’s first opens in the spring, Gunnison Trails makes sure to get trails ready for anyone who wants to use them — and makes sure the Growler course is ready to go. Maintenance typically is needed on the steeper parts of the course that may have eroded during the winter.

“Hartman’s is awesome in that it takes abuse pretty well,” said Kugler.

The course and categories that were featured last year will be the same for 2018. However, there are a couple changes to this year’s Growler weekend. This year is Kugler’s first as race director, and for the first time the venue will feature three local food trucks.

“It's kind of terrifying,” Kugler chuckled. “It's been fun to go through this year as race director. My head is starting to work and looking at possibilities on how to do things better or differently next year.”

Traditionally, the Growler has reversed the direction of the course every year. However, this year the direction — clockwise — will stay the same as last year.

“We’d like to go back to reversing the course next year,” said Kugler.

Last year, Gunnison’s Bryan Dillon won the men’s Full Growler, while Jennifer Wolfrom won the women’s race. In the Half Growler, Gunnison’s Brian Smith won the men’s race, while Karen Jarchow won the women's race.

The Gattis brothers dominated the middle school and high school Growler last year. Evan Gattis won the middle school race, while Benon Gattis won the high school race. Paige Hauptmann also dominated in the high school category, winning the girls race.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Friday, May 25

3-9 p.m. — Packet pickup at Western State Colorado University in the Mountaineer Field House, 500 E. Ruby Ave.; no race day packet pickup

Saturday, May 26

8:30-10:30 a.m. — Kids race; four races to choose from (based on level and age) at Hartman Rocks base area

9 a.m. — Half Growler starts in downtown Gunnison

1 p.m. — Half Growler party

3-9 p.m. — Packet pickup at Western for Sunday’s Full Growler and untimed Half Growler

3 p.m. — Half Growler awards

Sunday, May 27

7 a.m. — Full Growler and Half Growler race starts in downtown Gunnison

1 p.m. — Full Growler and Half Growler party

5 p.m. — Awards

