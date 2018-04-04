Looser regulations? They’re long overdue

It’s no secret that the more onerous land-use regulations become, the less likely owners are to develop their property — regardless of how greatly a potential project serves the public good, bolsters the economy or benefits community character.

That’s why we’re encouraged to see the City of Gunnison hire a firm to review development regulations as they pertain to housing — specifically, the barriers current rules may present.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/