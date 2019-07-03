Skip to main content

03
Jul
Logging trucks on Whiterock Avenue in Crested Butte:
a) are a necessary part of improving forest health near the town;
b) should not be permitted under any circumstances;
c) are a temporary measure and impacts can be mitigated;
d) should be redirected to an alternative route;
e) are incompatible with the town’s character.
gunn1son
