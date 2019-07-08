Local rivers re-opened

The Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with local partners, has agreed to re-open the entirety of the Slate, East and Gunnison rivers. The announcement came at about 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 8 and is effective immediately. The National Parks Service also has lifted restrictions on certain types of watercraft along the Gunnison River from McCabe’s Lane to Blue Mesa Reservoir.

Monday’s announcement follows the re-opening of a portion of the Gunnison River — from North Bridge, just north of the City of Gunnison, downstream to the Gunnison Whitewater Park — on July 4. Closures in recent weeks were a result of high run-off and dangerous conditions.

Still, emergency managers note that rivers and streams in Gunnison County continue to run high and fast. Rivers are cold with low clearances underneath bridges, and they may carry large amounts of debris, potentially resulting in dangerous debris jams. Do not allow unsupervised children or pets close to rivers and streams.

All recreational users (boaters, fishermen, etc.) are urged to use extreme caution on and around all open rivers and streams in the valley, and all persons on open rivers should be wearing appropriate personal floatation devices. Beginner boaters are strongly advised to employ a professional rafting company when floating any local rivers that remain open to the public.

For additional questions, contact the Gunnison Sheriff’s Officer at 970-641-1113.