Local emergency managers discuss next steps

Remain calm and protect the vulnerable — that's what Gunnison County emergency managers are working toward as they focus on combating COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

The Gunnison Country Times attended a multi-agency incident command meeting this morning with all efforts directed at combating the virus and its spread.

As coordination of medical professionals, local governments, public health, educational institutions and other agencies develops, one thing is clear — all eyes on on calming fears and protecting vulnerable populations.

As of Friday morning, three presumptive positive cases have been confirmed in Gunnison County with 16 more pending tests to be returned. It is expected more positives will be reported. Health and Human Services Director Joni Reynolds said Gunnison County’s return on testing is 100 percent positive — meaning cases are being screened thoroughly before patients are tested.

“We are currently not sharing the whereabouts of positive cases. Based on CDC guidelines there is no benefit in screening folks that had minimal contact with a positive patient as we can’t understand the true extent of spread at large community gatherings,” said county Health and Human Services Director Joni Reynolds Friday morning. “The long incubation period of around 9-10 days prior to showing symptoms doesn’t allow for screening every potential exposure. Instead, the state epidemiologists have recommended we reserve screening for those that have been in closest contact with a positive patient and recommend all others to practice social distancing and good hygiene. We are working to save resources for those that are highest risk so as not to overwhelm our health care facilities.

Gunnison County health officials this morning reported high volume of calls at a hotline that has been set up to distribute information and screen for potential new cases. Testing is occuring for callers who meet certain criteria and are being sent to a drive through testing facility set up in the parking lot of Gunnison Public Health at the O’Leary Building. Health officials emphasize that no one should go to his facility unless they have been screened through the call center and instructed to do so.

Health officials are also working to establish a drive through testing facility in Crested Butte — likely at the Crested Butte Community School. There is no set time for when this facility will be established.

This morning President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency which could lead to federal agencies— such as National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management and the US Forest Service — providing local employees to assist with the local response.

Community leaders emphasize that all efforts to employ “social distancing” are to combat the virus and protect the elderly and immunocompromised. It can be expected that at the state level, large gatherings could be banned under a state of emergency declaration.

“By closing down large public gatherings and minimizing social contacts, we hope to keep those most vulnerable populations safe,” emergency response spokesman Andrew Sandstrom said in a Friday morning briefing.

Additionally, health officials are seeking volunteers to help witih the community response.

If you would like to volunteer to assist with operations please review the list below with needed services:

• Picking Up/Transporting/Delivering needed supplies both in town and possibly out of town

• Supporting patients quarantined at home by safely delivering groceries, running errands, etc. so those affected do not need to venture into the community

• Interpreting for Spanish speaking residents

• Delivering meals and other needed items to non-infected seniors at home so they do not have to venture out into the community unnecessarily

• Call Center Staff to assist with answering questions especially with a medical background

For those that are interested in helping, please email or call Arden Anderson with the following information: Full name, phone number, email, and availability. Availability for weekends is

particularly needed right now. If volunteering for the Call Center, having some medical training would be beneficial but is not required. Volunteers will NOT be physically exposed to potential

patients. His contact information is: mail: arden@gunnison.com, phone: 970.901.5739