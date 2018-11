Prepare to be detoured traveling Hwy. 50 between Gunnison and Montrose in 2020.

Proposed improvements to a 3.8 mile stretch of the highway in what’s known as the Little Blue Canyon is expected to impact travel for two or three years, according to state and federal transportation officials.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/