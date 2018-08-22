Lifeguards latest jobs hit by labor shortage

A summer job is a rite of passage for many teenagers. Busing tables, babysitting or bagging groceries provides extra cash while school’s out. But in the Gunnison Valley, businesses have been struggling to attract young workers.

The Gunnison Aquatic Center is no exception in looking to fill one of the most historically popular jobs for teens — lifeguarding. In fact, recent staffi ng shortages have forced the pool to cut hours.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.