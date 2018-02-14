Library District unveils Van Tuyl plans

Gunnison County Library District has unveiled plans for an expansion of services and new facilities on property it owns on the north side of the city. Executive Director Drew Brookhart met with City Council Tuesday to discuss the improvements for the proposed Van Tuyl project.

The district acquired the 5.32-acre Van Tuyl parcel, located north of Gunnison Community School, as a gift from the late Gunnison rancher Ray Van Tuyl.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/