Legislative fix sought for lodging taxes

What once seemed to be a dead end for affordable housing advocates in the Gunnison Valley may change as the result of a proposal eyed for introduction in the coming state legislative session.

Gunnison County leaders have taken action to potentially alter state law regarding restrictions on the use of lodging tax revenue. If the legislation passes, acceptable uses for one type of lodging tax would be expanded — to fund affordable housing or other projects.

Last spring, on the heels of a housing needs assessment which determined a lack of workforce housing, Gunnison Valley Regional Housing Authority (GVRHA) staff conducted two surveys gauging public opinion on two possible dedicated funding sources — a new lodging tax, or a property tax. Those surveyed favored the lodging tax over increased property taxes.

However, it was later learned that the proposed lodging tax is restricted by state statute for purposes relating to advertising and tourism marketing — meaning funding affordable housing would violate state law. As a result, GVRHA leaders abandoned pursuing the idea, and County Commissioners declined to support a property tax proposal in the November 2017 election.

State statute allows local governments to levy two different lodging taxes, totaling no more than 6 percent. Voters can approve a 4 percent lodging tax to fund a local market district (LMD), which Gunnison County voters did in 2002. Money collected by a LMD is restricted for use in the following ways: organization, promotion, marketing and management of public events; activities in support of business recruitment, management and development; and coordinating tourism promotion activities.

Only six governments in Colorado, including Gunnison County, utilize this mechanism. The local LMD is expected to receive $1.9 million in tax revenue in 2017 (see related story).

Voters can approve another lodging tax of up to 2 percent. However, uses for it are restricted to advertising and marketing of tourism. Twenty-eight counties have approved the 2 percent tax. By way of comparison, Alamosa and Moffat counties utilize both types of lodging taxes.

At about the same time GVRHA abandoned its pursuit of the 2 percent tax earlier this year, Colorado Counties Incorporated (CCI) was conducting an annual survey of members to determine issues in need of a legislative fix. Gunnison County Commissioners proposed use of the 2 percent lodging tax be expanded to mitigate impacts from tourism by funding workforce housing.

"What motivated me to introduce this was the survey work we did for the potential tax increase we were going to do here for housing," said Gunnison County Commissioner John Messner. "Polling was supportive of utilizing a lodging tax for workforce housing."

Out of 40-50 proposals it receives each year, CCI chose Gunnison County's idea as one of nine proposals to be reflected in a bill during the 2018 General Assembly.

"The (CCI) staff plays the role of leadership in every step of the way," said the group’s Legislative Director Gini Pingenot about the process of introducing legislation. "We develop the language … alongside the county, identify who we think will be a strong ally in the House and Senate to sponsor the bill, and we reach out to stakeholder groups."

Pingenot said recent changes to the language would eliminate restrictions for the use of the tax entirely — a move aimed at improving its chance at passing by appeasing lawmakers who do no not favor public funding of affordable housing.

Pingenot and Messner agree about the need for flexibility within the bill. Governments that wish to continue using the 2 percent for tourism promotion could do so, but those that recognize other needs could put the additional revenue to other uses.

"For your community, it makes a lot of sense to have the (2 percent) lodging tax expanded because at the county level you are relying on the LMD … for tourism," Pingenot said.

Pingenot said Rep. Dan Thurlow of Grand Junction and Rep. Millie Hamner of Dillon have agreed to co-sponsor the bill in the state House, and Sen. Don Coram of Montrose said he will support it in the Senate. However, CCI has yet to determine in which chamber the measure will be introduced. It is hoped that the bill will be introduced early in the legislative session which begins next month.

If the measure passes early — say, in January — Messner said preparation could be made to float a ballot initiative in Gunnison County next November, even if the bill does not take effect until July.

