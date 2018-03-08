Learning similarities, differences abroad

In their first-ever faculty-led semester abroad, Western State Colorado University students are learning first-hand about the ski and resort industry — and the nuances of a different culture they might not fully appreciate while reading textbooks in the Gunnison Valley.

The group of nine students — comprised entirely of business majors — is led by Western professor Michael Vieregge and based in Engelberg, Switzerland. The program is made possible through a partnership with the Schweizerische Sportmittelschule ski academy.

Vieregge, Western professor of business with a concentration in hospitality and resort management, is the program’s founder. He scouted out the place based on its climactic and longitudinal proximity to Crested Butte.

Vieregge’s hopes for the program include the establishment of ongoing cross-cultural dialogue on recreation-based economies and shared environmental concerns over climate change.

As part of the program, the group has visited towns such as Berne, the capital of Switzerland; Lucerne and its famous Mardi Gras; Basel, the hub for the Swiss pharmaceutical industry; St. Moritz and its famous White Turf horse races on the frozen lake; and Lausanne with the Nestle and Olympic museums.

On their own, students have visited London, Valencia, Berlin, Polen and Paris. For each trip, the students have to complete assignments about the cities, history and landmarks.

Three guest speakers from Swiss tourism organizations have met with the students to share insight on the industry. The students have also visited local businesses, learning first-hand about challenges mountain resorts face and how they respond to them.

“Groups with students here in Engelberg and in Gunnison work in teams comparing and contrasting issues for resort towns across many topics, including sustainability and greening (and) reputation management,” said Vieregge.

Vieregge said students also are adapting to a new environment.

“Getting used to Swiss culture is a learning curve,” said Vieregge. “From my perspective, students struggle with the enormous freedom given here for self-responsibility and the harsh consequences, if rules and regulations are overstepped. Then there all the little things in everyday life, too.”

Western business student Erik Hillman spent time preparing for his semester abroad before he ever left Gunnison. The time invested in learning about the hospitality industry, he said, has made him more observant during his travels.

Hillman said he has a greater appreciation for reputation management and the importance of electronic word of mouth feedback — a form of marketing in which person-to-person contact is made via the internet and information is shared.

Hillman also noted the differences and similarities between the United States and European tourism industries.

“The differences I have observed are very few,” Hillman wrote in an e-mail. “Little things like the smaller size of European hotel rooms, the fact that a ‘double bed’ is really just two twin-sized beds pushed together, and the fact that the first floor in Europe is the second floor in the U.S. Oh, and towel headers are very common in hotel rooms here.”

And while Hillman was prepared to observe the differences, he noted the similarities as well.

“I have learned that in order to be successful in the industry, the same standards for excellence apply both in the United States and in Europe,” he wrote. “I thought the industry would be slightly different but overall (it’s) very similar to the American hospitality industry.”

Plus, he’s gained insight into the Swiss culture in general.

“I've also learned how to ‘blend in’ a little bit more with the locals,” he said.

The students will continue their study abroad with more city trips and workshops through May 11.

(Chris Rourke can be contacted at 970.641.1414 or at chris.rourke@gunnisontimes.com.)