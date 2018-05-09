Layton "Butch" Edwin Metz, Jr. passed away on April 29 at St. Mary's in Grand Junction. Layton was born on March 2, 1948 to Layton E. and Phyllis (Langston) Metz, Sr., the oldest of four children, in Fort Collins. He was 70 years old at the time of his death.

A third generation Colorado native, Layton had ties to many towns in the state. Spending time during his childhood up the Poudre Canyon with his grandparents and on the old family ranch. He graduated from Poudre High School in 1966. A Vietnam War Veteran, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1966, serving for four years on the USS Dubuque.

Butch worked in construction and was an over-the-road truck driver for most of his life. He retired to the Silt and Grand Junction areas. He enjoyed spending time in Gunnison with his family, hunting, spending time in the mountains and supporting his grandson’s 4-H endeavors.

He was a man that felt family was the most important and we all have many memories of our time spent with him.

Butch was preceded in death by his father, Layton E. Metz, Sr.; father-in-law, Henry Williams; brother, Loyd Metz; brother-in-law, Larry Denniston; niece, Laurie Leflet ; grandparents, Archie (Neva) Langston and Charles (Dora) Metz.

He is survived by wife, Linda (Williams) Metz; first wife, Marina (Brown) Watson; mother, Phyllis (Langston) Metz; mother-in-law, Barbara (Smith) Williams; children, Mark Metz, Lonnie (Jamie) Metz, Marty Watson and Lenora (Garland) Mears; grandsons, Kyle and Th or Metz, Hunter, Chance and Trey Mears; granddaughter, Nirvana Bell; great-grandchildren, Meeah, Brent and Laylah; brother, Lex (Pat) Metz and sister, Leslie (Cody) Peterson; sister-in-laws, Marilyn (Eric) Porter, Kathy (Clayton) Kenyon, Brenda (Todd) Sheppard, Glenda Denniston; best friend/ brother, Howard Hayworth; nieces, Heather, Kelly, Amy, Lisa, Shawna and Savanna; nephews, Grant, Matthew, Justin, Nick, Marc, Krystopher and Cory; and great nieces and great nephews.

In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be given to the Gunnison County 4-H Forever Fund in care of CFGU at P.O. Box 7057, Gunnison, Colo., 81230.

Services will be held at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado, 2830 Riverside Parkway in Grand Junction, Colo., on May 25 at 10 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at Rogers Park, on West Mulberry in Ft. Collins, Colo., on June 16 at 2 p.m.