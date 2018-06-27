Law agencies prepare for north valley transition

A transition of law enforcement duties at the north end of the Gunnison Valley from Mt. Crested Butte Police Department to the Gunnison County Sheriff ’s Office is planned to begin late this summer.

The long-standing arrangement through which Mt. Crested Butte Police Department has served as the primary law enforcement presence in the unincorporated county near Crested Butte is scheduled to end Dec. 31 with the Sheriff’s Office assuming those duties.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/