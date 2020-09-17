Skip to main content
The latest snow storm in the Gunnison Valley:
17
Sep
Choices
a) is much needed precipitation during a drought;
b) brings excitement for the upcoming winter;
c) caused irreversible damage to trees;
d) provided a much needed snow day for students;
e) took a toll on older trees.
