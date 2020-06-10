Skip to main content
The latest public health order mandating masks in public spaces:
10
Jun
Choices
a) will be difficult to enforce county-wide;
b) causes confusion among visitors and residents;
c) is critical in stopping the spread of coronavirus in Gunnison County;
d) should be a matter of personal choice;
e) is a simple way to show respect for others;
