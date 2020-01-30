Skip to main content
The latest plans for Shady Island:
30
Jan
The latest plans for Shady Island:
a) will lead to conflicts between neighboring residents and users;
b) will aid in curbing congestion at river put-ins;
c) is necessary recreation development in the south valley;
d) will serve as an accessible space for students;
e) will lead to little change.
gunn1son
