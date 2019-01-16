Skip to main content
The latest changes made to law enforcement response in the north valley:
Choices
a) are a fulfillment of a campaign promise;
b) will incur more liability by Gunnison County;
c) will provide better protection for citizens;
d) must be contracted to avoid confusion;
e) could have been predicted months ago.
