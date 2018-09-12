Land-use rules casualty of state ballot measure?

A measure which could essentially force local governments in Colorado to forgo land-use regulations has made it onto November’s statewide ballot — and Gunnison County Commissioners are poised to oppose it.

Amendment 74 — formerly Initiative 108 — is supported by the Colorado Farm Bureau and the oil and gas industry. If passed, it would amend the Colorado Constitution, requiring governments to compensate private property owners when a law or regulation reduces fair market value of the property.

