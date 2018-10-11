11 Oct

KWSB broadcasts spirit of Western

Western State College of Colorado.

Western State Colorado University.

Western Colorado University. It would appear, if one didn’t know better, that Gunnison’s treasured institution of higher education has undergone a bit of identity uncertainty over the past few years. It’s true that leaders have been tweaking, first in an attempt to rebrand Western as a “university” and most recently as a “simplification” of the name.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/

Featured Videos