Kay Marie Cotten, formerly of Gunnison, passed away Feb. 18 at the age of 70 at Eagle Ridge of Grand Valley in Grand Junction, Colo.

Kay was born on May 7, 1947 in Gunnison from the union of Henry and Phyllis Stark. She spent her childhood there and graduated from Gunnison High School. Kay married Roger Cotten on Nov. 26, 1965 in Gunnison.

Kay was a Library Technician for Western State Colorado University, formerly known as Western State College, for 30 years and retired in 2007. In 2012, Kay and Roger moved to Arizona and then to Grand Junction in June of 2017.

Kay was a member of the First Baptist Church in Gunnison. She was very active in her grandchildren’s lives, always remembering to send birthday cards or anniversary cards to friends. She enjoyed bingo, professional bull riding competitions and in her free time reading a romance or Agatha Christie mystery novel.

Kay leaves behind her husband of 52 years; Roger Cotten of Grand Junction, four sons; Robert L. Cotten of Wellington, Colo., Bradley K. Cotten of Lakewood, Colo., Brian E. Cotten of Gunnison, and Roy M. Cotten of Evergreen, Colo., a brother; Larry Stark of Gold River, Calif., a sister; Vicky Stark of Lakewood, Colo. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren to cherish her memory. Other survivors include in-laws; Larry and Phyllis Cadwell, Dale and Rayma Cotten, ex-daughter-in-law; Sebrina Horton and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Gunnison. Friends and family may leave their condolences in the guestbook or check for service times at www.martinmortuary.com.