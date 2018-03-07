Kay I. (Farr) Ferro, 72, of Gunnison passed to her heavenly home on March 4 with her family by her side. She fought a courageous battle with cancer. Kay was born the daughter of Curtis and Sylvia (Gibson) Farr (Reynolds) on Dec. 1, 1945. She was a graduate of Baraboo High School and attended cosmetology school in Milwaukee, Wis., before moving to the Mile High City of Denver. Denver was home for many years where she raised three loving sons that she adored with all her heart; Jon, Jody and Curt, from her first marriage. Kay then united in marriage with John Ferro on Aug. 8, 1987. They owned and ran Ferro’s Trading Post and Ranch in Gunnison together, providing outfi tter services, cabins and horseback riding in the beautiful Rocky Mountains for 30 years.

Kay worked many jobs including a carhop at Curtis Farr’s (father) A&W Rootbeer stand in Baraboo, Wis. In Denver she was a manager of retail stores and a beauty supply store. She met many lifelong friends there. Most recently at her ranch, many people have blessed her with their gift of friendship. As a child, she loved her visits with her grandma Gibson and family get togethers. Time with her grown children and their families brought her great joy. She also enjoyed wintering with John near Phoenix. Kay loved to travel, including trips abroad to Mexico, Guam and Germany. Kay will be remembered for her sweet nature and as a loving servant of God, always taking care of other’s needs; husband, family and customers.

In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by brothers Dennis Farr and Richard Farr. She is survived by her husband John; three sons, all of Colorado, Jon (Anita) Cabrera, Jody (Shelly) Cabrera and Curtis (Deana) Cabrera; step-children Debra Ferro of Utah, John Ferro, Jr. of Colorado; siblings, brother BC Farr of Wisconsin, sister Shelly Wells of Wisconsin, brother-in-law Louis (Bonnie) Ferro of Colorado; 14 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunt and forever friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Gunnison with a burial overlooking the Blue Mesa Reservoir.