It takes significant time, preparation and assistance to run a successful athletic program.

Dan Vollendorf knows as much. Without the hard work on the part of the recreation supervisor for Gunnison Parks and Recreation as well as other department staff, local youth programs wouldn’t be able to function as well as they do.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/