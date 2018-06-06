James Mathew Schoenmakers

James" Shoey" Schoenmakers, 91, went to heaven to be met by his wife, Mildred; mother, Mary; father, William; brother, Henry; and sisters, Annie, Mary, Helen and Jean on May 17. He is survived by sister, Irene; children, Steve (Theresa), Jim (Lorie), Bill, Deb (John Pauletich); grandchildren, Celeste, Annie, Mathew; and great-grandchildren, Drake and Bianca. Born in Wenatchee, Wash., May 19, 1926, where he lived and worked with his family on their apple orchard, hunted and fished the Columbia River until joining the U.S. Navy to serve his country in the Asian Theatre in World War II. After his discharge from the Navy in 1946 he moved to Pueblo where he met his wife and started his family while working at the Rail Mill for the CF & I. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed spending time at the cabin he built in Powderhorn. He will be buried in a private family ceremony in Powderhorn. Online condolences at www.twnccarthv.com. “I pray that I may live to fish: Until my dying day. And when it comes to my last cast, I then most humbly pray: When in the Lord's great landing net and peacefully asleep that in His mercy I be judged big enough to keep.”