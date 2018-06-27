James ‘Jim’ B. Rosenlieb

James Byron Rosenlieb passed from this life on June 11 at his home in Tulsa, Okla. Jim was born on July 29, 1937, in Sistersville, W. Va., to Floyd James and Marjorie Cline Rosenlieb. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Bettye Evans Rosenlieb; sons Mark Rosenlieb (Jennifer) of Tyler, Texas and David Rosenlieb of San Francisco, Calif.; granddaughters Kearby Dickeson (Clay) of Tyler, Texas, Kelsey Rosenlieb of Las Colinas, Texas, Keaton Rosenlieb of Tyler, Texas; greatgrandson Wyatt Dickeson of Tyler, Texas. Jim spent his childhood in Centralia, Ill., moving to Elmore City, Okla., in his youth, where he played varsity basketball and baseball and graduated from Elmore City High School in 1955. He attended The University of Oklahoma, East Central University and Central State University in Oklahoma, where he received a degree in Business Administration in 1959. He was a member of the Air National guard. He married Bettye Evans in 1961, his career in the oil supply business took them to Oklahoma City, Liberal, Kansas, and for the past 48 years in Tulsa. Retiring at the age of 72 from McJunkin Redman. During retirement, Jim was an active volunteer with the Tuesday Morning Miracle Workers at Habitat for Humanity. He was an active member at Harvard Avenue Christian Church for over 20 years. He loved traveling, fishing and riding ATVs and especially vacationing with family in Crested Butte, Colo. Jim was a longtime summer resident of Spring Creek in Gunnison County. Memorial Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Harvard Avenue Christian Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 918.291.3500.