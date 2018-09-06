IOOF Park plan approved

A park located on the corner of Main Street and Virginia Avenue has been a mainstay for the Gunnison Farmers Market and other community events for years. But the downtown attraction is ready for a revamp — with city leaders looking to add new amenities and features next spring.

Additions at IOOF Park — also called “Oddfellows Park” after the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, a fraternal group from Gunnison’s early days — were identified as a part of the Gunnison Vibrancy Initiative (GVI) earlier this year.

