Investment in education paying off

In November of 2014 the citizens of Gunnison County gave our local public education system a shot in the arm. We agreed to pump up to an additional $2.5 million of property tax dollars annually into local K-12 schools, through a funding mechanism called a Mill Levy Override (MLOR).

This boost has gone a long way toward ensuring our children are growing up in a healthy educational environment. I write today to report that, more than three years into this community-supported idea, the “Fund 26” program is working as intended.

