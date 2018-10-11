In the midst of the deadly Spanish-flu epidemic and seven years following the marriage of her immigrant parents, Costanzo Baudana and Rosa Migone, Inez Baudana Albertella Digiuseppe became their first and only child on Oct. 17, 1918. Life, however, didn’t go as planned. Inez’s mother died when she was 12, and soon after graduation from elementary school, she and her widowed father left her birthplace home in Paterson, N.J., to a “land of his dreams” in Texas to farm a stretch of fertile valley outside of Houston. Before long, her father lost his eyesight to illness and the farm to a flood, and in 1932 the decision was made to board a ship bound for Italy and return to her father’s ancestral home in the Piedmont village of Monforte D’Alba in the hills above Genoa. There, Inez fashioned a simple, dutiful and memorable life while caring for and reading to her father. They divided their time between Monforte D’Alba and her mother’s family hometown and seacoast village of Chiavari in the province of Genoa. For the next seven years she enjoyed an adventure-filled youth with cousins and new-found friends (with whom she’d maintain lifelong relationships) in the heady times of 1930s Italy. In the summer of 1939 world events again intervened. War clouds in Europe were unmistakable, and Inez’s now-blind father made a monumental decision: Though he never became a U.S. citizen, Inez was a citizen owing to her American birth, so the two made their way to Genoa where he tearfully put her on one of the last boats departing the Mediterranean before the German invasion of Poland and outbreak of WWII. Now 21, she was bound for New York City’s lower east side to “visit” with her aunt and uncle and attend the famous 1939 World’s Fair. But there was no going back. In short order, she met and married Salvatore Albertella and gave birth to two sons Raymond and John, and lived happily in Jackson Heights, N.Y. until Sal’s death in 1970. Inez never saw her father again. Unable to return to America, he died during the German occupation of Italy in 1943. Ironically, Inez later worked at the 1964-65 New York World’s Fair as an Italian translator and VIP “Golden Girl” tour guide. In 1975, she married Tony Digiuseppe with whom she enjoyed many more wonderful years travelling the globe and sailing the waters south of Long Island and eastern coastal waterways aboard their boat, the Tonez until his death in 1986. Active into her 90s, she starred on a travelling bocce team in the 1980s. Inez’s beauty, grace and elegance were legendary. As recently as 2016 a surviving childhood friend in Monforte D’Alba was quoted as saying “she was the most beautiful girl in all of Italy.” She was also remarkably talented as a cook, homemaker, teacher, translator and real estate professional, but Inez always put her family first and loved all who crossed her path. She was caring and loving, and her positivity and warmth spread to all who knew her. She dedicated her later years to her family of two children, six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Inez passed away on Aug. 27 from natural causes following a stroke two months short of her 100th birthday at her home in The Culpeper Retirement Community in Culpeper, Va., where a memorial service will be held on Oct. 18 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Virginia Baptist Home (VBH) Foundation.