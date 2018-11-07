Skip to main content
Incomplete counting of Gunnison County ballots on the night of the election:
07
Nov
Incomplete counting of Gunnison County ballots on the night of the election:
Choices
a) is a repercussion of mail ballot voting;
b) should not be tolerated;
c) is necessary to preserve election integrity;
d) is a minor inconvenience;
e) could be avoided with better planning.
