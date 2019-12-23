Skip to main content
Home
Features
News
Sports
Columns & Opinions
Obituaries
Photos
Classifieds
SUBSCRIBE / VIEW
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Search form
Search
Home
An incentive program designed to balance lake trout and kokanee salmon populations:
Primary tabs
View
(active tab)
Results
23
Dec
An incentive program designed to balance lake trout and kokanee salmon populations:
Choices
a) will attract more anglers to Blue Mesa Reservoir;
b) will aid in increasing kokanee salmon counts;
c) is unlikely to work based on inadequate enforcement;
d) is an unnecessary way of spending state money;
e) will increase the size of trophy lake trout.
Author
gunn1son
Featured Videos
2019 Gunnison City Council Debate
A Day in the Life of Tara Richardson