Ina M. Gerkey Roberts passed away on Sept. 17 at the age of 84, following a two year battle with cancer. Born in East Prussia in 1934, her family fled to Germany ahead of the Russian invasion. While growing up in Germany she was a fashion model, dental hygienist, and librarian. After marrying a young Army Officer, she had a son, Kai and four years later a daughter, Sandra. After her divorce in 1969 she and her two children, along with their Irish setter, moved to Crested Butte where she helped manage the Ski Crest Lodge with Dr. and Bea Norris. In 1971 she moved to Gunnison to pursue her bachelor’s degree at Western State College graduating in 1973. She was the proud owner of the Epicurean Restaurant for 23 years. During that time, she was on the Gunnison Planning and Zoning Commission, Gunnison Chamber of Commerce, and selected as “Business Women of the Year” from Business and Professional Women. During the ’80s she went back to Western State College for her Master’s degree which she received in 1987. She closed the Epicurean in 1995 and moved to Tucson, Ariz. She later married Charles Roberts and traveled extensively with him and his work in Central America. She is survived by her children, Kai (Lorie) Gerkey of Tucson, Ariz., and Sandra (Jim) Price, and granddaughter Sienna of Golden, Colo. Per her wishes there will be no services. A memorial fund has been established in her name at the Western Foundation. Visit Westernup. org. Designate to the “Ina Gerkey Memorial Fund.” Donors can use the “other” fund and type in the name of the fund when prompted. They can denote that it is in memory of Ina or they can insert the Ina Gerkey Memorial Fund in the comments section. To donate with a credit card, call 970.641.2237. To send a check, mail to: Western Foundation, 909 E Escalante Drive, Gunnison, Colo., 81231. Payable to Western Foundation with memo line, “Ina Gerkey Memorial Fund.”