The implementation of Stage 1 fire restrictions:
The implementation of Stage 1 fire restrictions:
Choices
a) will properly protect Gunnison County from fire danger;
b) will be updated to more restrictive measure due to dry and warm weather;
c) will be hard to enforce;
d) will be removed quickly;
e) will make more people aware of fire danger.
