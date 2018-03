Acting on a tip, authorities were preparing to search Deborah Rudibaugh’s 7-11 Ranch in the shadow of Indian Head Rock near Parlin last July when they off ered the woman one last chance to divulge the location of her son’s suspected remains.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/