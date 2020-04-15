Skip to main content
How are you giving back during times of community isolation?
15
Apr
How are you giving back during times of community isolation?
Choices
a) ordering meals from local restaurants;
b) utilizing curb-side service from local retail shops;
c) purchasing gift cards to support businesses once they reopen;
d) buying or making a meal for friends, family, neighbors;
e) delivering food, medicine, goods to others.
gunn1son
