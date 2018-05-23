Housing fix calls for fewer impediments

In the Gunnison Valley the affordable housing controversy over the Brush Creek project rages on, with tempers rising, insults flying, up-valley/down valley divisions reappearing, and the absence of any semblance of common sense.

While there appears to be little debate over the need for greater access to housing at lower cost, the solutions seem as distant as ever. We have even had the mayor of an up-valley town reject a request from the ICELab for a funding contribution, claiming that Gunnison County does not need more highly paid jobs because it would push up housing costs. (Presumably, he would be happy if income in the county went down because that might make housing more affordable!)

