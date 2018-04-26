Housing authority to seek tax levy — again

Some is better than none.

That’s the thinking behind a decision by the Gunnison Valley Regional Housing Authority (GVRHA) board to ask voters this coming November for a property tax increase to fund affordable housing projects.

The board voted Wednesday, April 18 to pursue a ballot initiative which would increase property taxes by 1.5 mills with a sunset clause. After 10 years, the mill levy would be reduced to one-half mill. The increase is expected to generate $880,000 in revenue annually. The 1.5 mill levy now being pursued would amount to roughly $10.80 per $100,000 of valuation on residential property, and nearly $43.50 per $100,000 on commercial and vacant property.



The board spent about 90 minutes debating the merits of the initiative before voting unanimously to approve it.

However, because GVRHA was formed as a partnership between four local governments, the decision has to be ratified by elected officials of Gunnison County, the City of Gunnison and the towns of Crested Butte and Mt. Crested Butte. Last August, County Commissioners pulled the plug on a similar plan because they said it was insufficient to meet the need determined by a 2016 housing needs assessment.

In fact, the proposed 1.5 mill property tax increase would generate only half of annual funding identified in February 2017 at the organization’s strategic planning retreat.

The initial plan called for a combination of property taxes and a specially designated lodging tax to meet the goal. But the lodging tax, it was determined, was not allowed by state statute. Concerns also centered on a pipeline of projects that had yet to be developed. Since then, GVRHA has made such a list.



This past week, GVRHA leaders determined a dedicated revenue stream needed to be established — even if it does not fulfill the goal of the 2017 strategic plan.

“The Town of Mt. Crested Butte is behind the mill increase,” said the town’s Mayor Todd Barnes. “I think we would begin to have money in little steps with one project or another.”

Crested Butte Mayor Jim Schmidt agreed.

“It’s significant money that we are not generating now that we can use to leverage grants,” said Schmidt. “We need to start somewhere. We need to try.”

The board agreed it did not want to pursue a sales tax which, if passed, would put each of the municipalities near or above 10 percent.

However, property taxes, said board member Kelly McKinnis, are relatively low in Gunnison County. She feared that another entity would pursue a property tax increase if the housing authority does not.

“I think it needs to be for housing,” she said.

Gunnison Mayor Jim Gelwicks agreed, noting that the Gunnison County Metropolitan Recreation District is pursuing a property tax measure this fall that will ask voters to release the district from revenue limitations under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights.

Crested Butte Community Development Director Michael Yerman suggested the tax revenue could be used to install infrastructure — or what he called “horizontal costs” — for vacant lots, making them more appealing to developers who are willing to build workforce housing.



However, the board decided to keep the ballot language broad.

Gunnison County Commissioner John Messner recommended the board determine criteria for distribution of the funds generated. However, GVRHA Executive Director Jennifer Kermode suggested the criteria could be drafted during the campaign.

Gunnison Valley Housing Foundation Executive Director Darin Higgins told the board that a political action committee (PAC) already had been formed to campaign for the tax increase. He said he was eager to begin educating the public of the need.

Higgins said he preferred to begin the campaign soon, rather than waiting until August like last year. He was looking to the housing authority to make a decision so the PAC would know what it’s “selling.”

Following the vote to pursue the 1.5 mill increase, the board authorized Kermode to begin the process of drafting ballot language. GVRHA will seek approval from the leaders in the three municipalities and Gunnison County.

Gunnison City Council has already scheduled a work session for May 8 to discuss the proposal.

