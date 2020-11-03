Houck and Smith defeat Vader and Taylor by large margins

Gunnison County voters have returned Liz Smith and Jonathan Houck to the Board of County Commissioners.

In the first batch of votes reported to the Colorado Secretary of State by the Gunnison County Election Office, the Democrats won by decisive margins.

Smith received 6,172 or 61% of votes with 10,066 votes being reported. Republican Dave Taylor received 3,894 votes or 39%.

Houck received 6,294 or 63.5% of votes with 9,906 votes being reported. Unaffiliated candidate Trudy Vader received 3,612 votes or 36%.