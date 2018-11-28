Hope in a new season — and era

The sun rose Thanksgiving morning to an eerie silence at the base of Crested Butte Mountain Resort (CBMR). After crawling out of bed before the rooster crowed to skin up the mountain, I took a stroll around the base area to see what had changed.

It was, after all, CBMR’s opening day — the first under Vail Resorts’ ownership. A few new banners seemed to aid in way-finding and others highlighted thrill-inducing off erings — like a bungie-jumping-trampoline apparatus — for visitors who apparently struggle with forming french fries and pizza pies.

