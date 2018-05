Six bikers jockeyed for position for miles as Dave Wiens — founder of Gunnison Trails and, by extension, the race in which he was riding — fought to take, and hold onto, the lead.

“My goal was to feel strong throughout by pacing smart,” said Weins. “I wanted to break six hours.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/