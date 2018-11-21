A holistic view of mental health

Suicide and addictions are not selfish; they are the manifestation of broken brains. People who suffer with severe depression, addictions and other mental health issues typically have a biochemical imbalance that often overrides the part of the brain called the prefrontal cortex where rational thought, decision making, judgment, personality, morality, spirituality, a will to live and relationships — including deep, profound love — are rooted.

