Historic gift begets new Western school

With the largest gift in school history and one of the largest financial donations ever to a public university in Colorado, Western State Colorado University announced this week the establishment of the Paul M. Rady School of Computer Science and Engineering.

Construction of the new school began last week on campus. The new school is made possible by an $80 million gift from Paul M. Rady, chief executive officer and chairman of the board of Colorado-based Antero Resources and Antero Midstream. Rady is a 1978 graduate of Western with a bachelor’s degree in geology.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/