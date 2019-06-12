Skip to main content
High water in the Gunnison Valley:
12
Jun
High water in the Gunnison Valley:
Choices
a) is welcome after last year’s drought;
b) could pose a danger if temperatures warm up quickly;
c) has occurred at the perfect snowmelt rate;
d) is nothing to be concerned about;
e) won’t be enough to quell prolonged drought.
Author
gunn1son
