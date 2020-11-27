Skip to main content
Home
Features
News
Sports
Columns & Opinions
Obits
Photos
Classifieds
SUBSCRIBE / VIEW
Login
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Search form
Search
Home
To help slow the spread of COVID-19, Gunnison County Public Health officials should consider:
Primary tabs
View
(active tab)
Results
27
Nov
To help slow the spread of COVID-19, Gunnison County Public Health officials should consider:
Choices
a) more communication efforts to inform the public;
b) further reduce gathering sizes;
c) implement stay-at-home orders;
d) make COVID-19 tests more available;
e) close in-person classes at schools.
Author
gunn1son
Featured Videos
CGTV features Gunnison amid COVID-19 cases
2019 Gunnison City Council Debate