Helen (Sevick) Nepil

Helen Nepil passed away at 11:48 a.m on Friday, Jan. 26. She was born Jan. 15, 1923 to Jacob and Emilie Sevick on the family homestead, located 35 miles southeast of Big Sandy, Mont. She was the youngest of six children, with two brothers (Laddie and Adolph) and three sisters (Marie, Lilly and Emilie).

Her parents immigrated to Chicago from Czechoslovakia, where they owned a bakery. In 1914 they moved to Montana to become farmers. She attended grade school at Illiad school, a one-room schoolhouse. Helen was only five when she started riding her horse Dolly two miles to school, even though she required help from the teacher and older students to get on and off her horse. By 12 years of age, she was riding alone in the Missouri River Breaks moving cattle to water every day.

She attended high school in Billings, Mont. and married her sweetheart, Laddie Nepil at age 19. They started as dance partners and soon became life partners on Jan. 17, 1942. This partnership lasted 56 years. It was built on a foundation of love, kindness and caring, and out of it blossomed five children. They farmed 11 miles from her parent’s homestead. The family then moved to Big Sandy in 1956 where Laddie, in addition to being a wheat farmer, was a builder. They sold the farm on Aug. 30, 1967 and lived in Big Sandy until 1973 before moving to Corvallis, Ore. There, Helen worked at the OSU Bookstore for 12 years, until her retirement at 72.

Helen, like her parents, was a talented cook and baker. She became a Catholic as a teenager, and maintained a strong faith throughout her life. She held many leadership positions within church and her children’s school. She considered her roles as wife and mother to be her most important roles. She enjoyed entertaining, china painting, playing bridge, bowling, dancing, traveling to visit her children and grandchildren and listening to Laddie sing “You Are My Sunshine.” Laddie and Helen celebrated many happy years until he passed away Feb. 10, 1998.

In August 2003, she moved to Gunnison where she lived in her own home until moving into the Willows after several falls. She walked daily, played bridge, danced and attended church and other social functions until her declining health in late 2017. Helen worked with Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers for 16 years, Hospice of Gunnison, St. Peter’s Altar/Rosary and the Pioneer Museum. She is survived by her five children and their spouses,; Marjorie O’Reilly (David), Carol Anne Nelson (Vern), Loretta Johnson (Duane), Lorraine Larson (Doug), and Darell Nepil (Mary),; ten grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren (plus two on the way), two great-great grandchildren, two sisters-inlaw, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Laddie, her parents, three sisters, two brothers, and a granddaughter.

There will be a visitation at 4 p.m. at St. Peter’s Church in Gunnison on Friday, Feb.

2. Rosary will follow at 5 p.m. The funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb.

3. Following mass, there will be a reception in the Catholic Parish Hall, 400 W. Georgia. Everyone is welcome to attend the services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Willows Assisted Living, 300 N 3rd St, Gunnison, CO 81230 or Gunnison Valley Health Hospice, 120 North Boulevard, Gunnison, CO 81230.